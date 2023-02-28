Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Increases Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. Citigroup increased their price target on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX remained flat at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.