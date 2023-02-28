Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $245,000 Position in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,488 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned 0.05% of Vitru worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Vitru by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC grew its position in Vitru by 14.2% in the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,705,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTRU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,349. Vitru Limited has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $664.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vitru Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.