Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $245,000 Holdings in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. decreased its position in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,488 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned about 0.05% of Vitru worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTRU. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vitru by 175.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Vitru by 160.4% during the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC grew its position in Vitru by 14.2% during the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,705,000 after buying an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Vitru stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 1,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. Vitru Limited has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of -0.12.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

