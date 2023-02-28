Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $19.24 Million Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,475 shares during the period. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP makes up 10.7% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $19,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBS. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 166,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

