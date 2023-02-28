Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Decreases Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lowered its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,714,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,369,000 after buying an additional 136,689 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,605,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,207,000 after buying an additional 3,146,220 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,443.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,961,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,279,000 after buying an additional 5,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,326,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after buying an additional 2,418,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. 9,283,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,457,215. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.