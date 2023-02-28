Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 3,594.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,240 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco comprises approximately 1.3% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,348,000 after buying an additional 37,718,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,242,000 after buying an additional 11,948,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $33,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.2 %

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

ITUB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,160,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,435,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

