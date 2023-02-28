Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. 7,137,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,898,816. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

