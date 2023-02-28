Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 971 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.67. 787,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,731. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.39 and its 200 day moving average is $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

