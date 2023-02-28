Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $239.24. The stock had a trading volume of 176,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,141. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

