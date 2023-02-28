Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,355,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,243,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,953,000 after purchasing an additional 928,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 87.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,803,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 842,024 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

GLDM traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. 268,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,094. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11.

