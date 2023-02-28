Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 24,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.66. The stock had a trading volume of 440,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.77 and its 200 day moving average is $266.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

