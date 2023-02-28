Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,945 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 514,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 136,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 72,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. 586,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,511. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

