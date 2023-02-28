Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,415. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

