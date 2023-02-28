Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,200 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $609,445,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,567,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,577. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

