Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.30. 446,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.09 and a 200-day moving average of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

