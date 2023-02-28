Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $487.14. The company had a trading volume of 286,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

