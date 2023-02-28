Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific makes up 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,015,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,341 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,805,000 after buying an additional 175,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 386,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $19,794,000 after buying an additional 83,766 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.1 %
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.
Louisiana-Pacific Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.
