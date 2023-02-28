Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,851 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,999 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

IRM traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 226,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

