Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Target Trading Up 2.2 %

Target stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,060,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,864. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

