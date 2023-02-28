Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 56.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE KIM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.