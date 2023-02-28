Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $12.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $353.44. The stock had a trading volume of 59,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,299. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

