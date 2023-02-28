Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,690 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 117,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,105. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.