Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in NIKE by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

NIKE stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.72. 1,342,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

