Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in NIKE by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

NIKE Trading Up 1.0 %

NIKE stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.72. 1,342,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.