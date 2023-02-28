Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Li Auto by 137.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 29.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. 5,648,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,482,812. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

