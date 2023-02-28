Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,157 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 3.21% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $17,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 649.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,106 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $127,121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18,061.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,145 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 808,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 740,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after acquiring an additional 167,679 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JQUA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. 6,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,804. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

