Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $80.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $80,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,220,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.24. 1,279,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,636. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.