Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,381 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 2.95% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $850,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,183. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.