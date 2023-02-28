Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $6.45 Million Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 235.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 167.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 37,139 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 61,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,650,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS ICVT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,822 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

