Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $15.68 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

EFG stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.12. 683,941 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.