Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 314,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,560,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.71. 427,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

