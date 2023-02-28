Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,369 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.61. 394,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,025. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

