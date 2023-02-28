Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 84,110 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,110 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451,421. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

