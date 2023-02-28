Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 46,653 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,653 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 204,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.07.

