Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 57,507 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.92. 2,663,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $420.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

