Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.2% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned about 0.38% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 830,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,888. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading

