Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BADFF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BADFF remained flat at $23.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

