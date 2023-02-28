Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Director Timothy M. Nufire Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Nufire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $11,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Backblaze stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. 138,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,903. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $182.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 451,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 387,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 81,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

