Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Director Timothy M. Nufire Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Nufire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $11,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Backblaze Stock Performance
Backblaze stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. 138,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,903. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $182.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze
Backblaze Company Profile
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Backblaze (BLZE)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.