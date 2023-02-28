B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.56. 98,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 440,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

Specifically, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.84 per share, with a total value of $111,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,005,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.85 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.84 per share, with a total value of $111,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,005,553.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 240,586 shares of company stock worth $9,557,748. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 6.2 %

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -66.12%.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.