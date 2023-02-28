Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of AZYO opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.01.

Insider Activity at Aziyo Biologics

In other Aziyo Biologics news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 735,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,491,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,597,604 shares in the company, valued at $26,588,619. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aziyo Biologics news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 735,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,491,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,597,604 shares in the company, valued at $26,588,619. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Ferguson purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,259.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 768,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,112. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.82% of Aziyo Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZYO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

