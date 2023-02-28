Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st.
Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of AZYO opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.01.
Insider Activity at Aziyo Biologics
In other Aziyo Biologics news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 735,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,491,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,597,604 shares in the company, valued at $26,588,619. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Ferguson purchased 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,259.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 768,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,112. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on AZYO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.
