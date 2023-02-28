Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Up 1,050.8% in February

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 1,050.8% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azimut Exploration (AZMTF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.