Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Up 1,050.8% in February

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 1,050.8% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

