Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.19 and last traded at $69.16. Approximately 542,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 976,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

