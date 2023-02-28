Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.19 and last traded at $69.16. Approximately 542,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 976,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AXSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.79.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 7.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15.
Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.