Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 197212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,926,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 527,631 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.