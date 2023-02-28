Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 197212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,926,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 527,631 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $615.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

