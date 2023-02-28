AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Decreased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AutoZone by 17.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.71.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded down $67.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,504.32. The stock had a trading volume of 86,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,229. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,449.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2,368.76. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

