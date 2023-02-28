Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $244.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $236.00 to $244.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $196.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.16.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

