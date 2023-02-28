Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $196.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.16. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,564 shares of company stock worth $512,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

