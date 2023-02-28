Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001388 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $323.24 million and $25.77 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

