AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238,870 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.