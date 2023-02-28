Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Asure Software from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after buying an additional 853,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 86,630 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Trading Up 15.9 %

Asure Software Company Profile

ASUR traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $263.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

