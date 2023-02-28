ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 228.1% in February

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 228.1% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
ASMPT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. 1,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,184. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. ASMPT has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $33.79.
ASMPT Company Profile
