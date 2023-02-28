ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 228.1% in February

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 228.1% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

ASMPT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. 1,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,184. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. ASMPT has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

